European Leaders Unite: Seeking Peace in Ukraine Amid Trump Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer aims to reignite hopes for peace in Ukraine in a high-stakes meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other Western leaders. The meeting comes shortly after tensions escalated between Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, following Trump's threat to withdraw U.S. support for Ukraine.

Responding to the tense situation, Starmer welcomed Zelenskiy in London, emphasizing Europe's commitment to Ukraine and its willingness to take a leadership role in providing military and financial aid to Kyiv. European leaders, including Germany, France, and Italy, are advocating for enhanced support mechanisms while urging Zelenskiy to restart discussions with Trump.

Starmer, along with other leaders, seeks to counterbalance U.S. influence by demonstrating Europe's capacity to step up in defense of Ukraine. This effort includes attempts to persuade Trump of Europe's capability to safeguard Ukraine and progress peace talks with Russia. NATO and EU leaders are expected to back these diplomatic endeavors, aiming for a long-lasting peace solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)