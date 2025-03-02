Charli XCX's Triumph at BRIT Awards Captivates Fans Globally

In an exhilarating night for pop music, Charli XCX emerged as the star of the BRIT Awards held in London on Saturday. The singer took home five prestigious awards, cementing her influence and artistry.

Her album 'Brat,' which became a cultural phenomenon last summer, captivated audiences and claimed the highly coveted album of the year award. The album inspired fans worldwide, encouraging them to film themselves dancing to its tracks.

'Brat' even crossed into political realms, impacting Kamala Harris's campaign in the United States, who adopted its lime green aesthetics after Charli XCX made a reference to her in a social media post.

