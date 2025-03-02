Germany's Massive Funding Plans: Defence and Infrastructure in the Spotlight
Potential coalition government in Germany discusses creating two substantial special funds worth hundreds of billions of euros for defence and infrastructure. The urgency for spending rises after a critical meeting between Ukrainian and U.S. leaders. Talks involve the CDU, CSU, and SPD parties, though decisions remain pending.
Germany's prospective coalition government is contemplating establishing two significant special funds, each potentially worth hundreds of billions of euros, dedicated to bolstering defence and enhancing infrastructure, according to sources close to the discussions.
Advisors estimate the defence fund might require around 400 billion euros, with the infrastructure fund needing between 400 and 500 billion euros. The urgency for prompt action was amplified after a tense meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump prompted Berlin to expedite its spending strategies for German and Ukrainian defence.
Exploratory coalition talks began on Friday among Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU), Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), and Social Democrats (SPD). The focus is on forming a government headed by Friedrich Merz by Easter. While discussions about the funds continue, no definitive decisions have been finalized, and confidentiality has been maintained. The parties have not commented on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
