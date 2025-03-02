Left Menu

Egypt Unveils Comprehensive Gaza Reconstruction Plan

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced that a plan for Gaza’s reconstruction is ready. The plan aims to ensure Palestinians can remain in their homeland. It will be presented at the emergency Arab summit on March 4.

Amidst ongoing regional tensions, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty revealed that Egypt has a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza. The proposal focuses on ensuring that Palestinians can continue residing in their native land.

Scheduled to be unveiled at the emergency Arab summit on March 4, the plan marks a significant diplomatic effort by Egypt in addressing the longstanding challenges facing Gaza.

Officials are optimistic that this initiative will garner support and provide a framework for sustainable reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

