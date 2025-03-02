Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov lauded U.S. President Donald Trump's "common sense" initiative to end the Ukraine conflict, while accusing European nations of extending it. Lavrov asserted that the U.S., although still aiming for global dominance, and Russia are taking a pragmatic stance when their interests align.

Lavrov, reflecting on President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy, said the U.S.-China model should guide U.S.-Russia relations, facilitating mutual benefits without escalating disagreements into war. Trump, Lavrov stated, exemplifies pragmatism through his "common sense" slogan, marking a shift in political engagement.

Lavrov criticized Europe's role in global conflicts, citing historical tragedies. He argued that Trump's contrasting approach, focusing on peace and sensible leadership, is evident in his dealings with President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, Lavrov dismissed Europe's peacekeeping plans, highlighting distrust in Ukraine post-Minsk agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)