Zelenskiy and Meloni Unite for Peace Plan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a significant meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, focusing on developing a unified plan to halt the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelenskiy stressed that apart from Putin, no one desires the continuation of this conflict. He urged for international unity to bolster Ukraine's position with support from European nations and the USA.

The Ukrainian leader underscored the necessity for peace underpinned by reliable security guarantees, a sentiment shared during his communication on Telegram.

