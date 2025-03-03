Left Menu

U.S. House Speaker Navigates Controversial Stopgap Funding

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson seeks a 'clean' stopgap funding measure to maintain federal agency operations and avoid cuts, facing Democratic opposition. In television appearances, Johnson clarified that proposed cuts would not be included in the stopgap measure, leading to continued partisan disagreement on government funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 00:58 IST
On Sunday, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasized his plan to pass a 'clean' stopgap funding measure to ensure federal agencies remain operational at current spending levels until September, delaying proposed cuts for the next fiscal year. Johnson's objective is to avoid the incorporation of unpopular cuts identified by Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency into the continuing resolution intended to prevent a partial government shutdown as current funding is set to expire on March 14.

Speaking on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' Johnson reiterated the need for bipartisan cooperation from Democrats. 'We're looking to pass a clean CR to freeze funding at current levels to make sure that the government can stay open,' he said. However, Democratic resistance remains firm, with no signs of nearing a compromise, as House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized the lack of outreach from the Trump administration and Republican negotiators.

With a Republican majority in both the House and Senate, the passage of any funding measure still requires Democratic support, highlighting the complexity of the current political landscape. Democratic leaders insist that proposed cuts, in line with the Trump administration's fiscal policies, threaten social programs and stall negotiations. Jeffries declared Democrat's opposition to partisan legislative efforts that fail to protect the quality of life for Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

