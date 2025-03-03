House Speaker Seeks Smooth Sailing: Clean Stopgap Funding in Focus
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson aims to pass a 'clean' stopgap funding measure to maintain federal agency operations past March 14, dismissing the inclusion of controversial budget cuts. Bipartisan negotiations remain tense as both parties clash over future fiscal policies and potential government shutdown threats.
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed on Sunday his intention to pass a clean stopgap funding measure. His goal is to maintain federal agency operations by extending current spending levels through September, postponing potential budget cuts until the new fiscal year.
During several TV shows, Johnson reassured that budget cuts proposed by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, heavily opposed by Democrats, would not be part of this stopgap resolution. The aim is to prevent a government shutdown when current funding ends on March 14.
Despite Johnson's efforts, Congress remains divided. Democrats and Republicans are at an impasse, with Republicans requiring Democratic support in the Senate to pass major legislation. Discontent within both parties poses challenges to reaching a funding agreement.
