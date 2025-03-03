London Summit: No Clear Path for Ukraine Peace
Russian parliamentarians criticized a European leaders' summit in London for failing to create a plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict. The summit was branded as unsuccessful by Konstantin Kosachev and Leonid Slutsky, emphasizing the need for improved Russian-U.S. relations as a possible resolution pathway.
In a stinging rebuke, Russian parliamentarians have heavily criticized the recent summit of European leaders in London for its lack of a concrete plan to pacify the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Konstantin Kosachev, head of Russia's upper house Foreign Affairs Committee, dismissed the summit results on the Telegram messaging app, labeling it a 'desperate attempt' to mask the failure of a decade-long policy orchestrated by Britain and the U.S.
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed a coalition committed to drafting a potential peace plan, though Russian representatives remain skeptical about its efficacy.
