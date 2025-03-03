Zelenskiy, U.S. and the Path to Peace

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed confidence in salvaging his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump following a confrontational meeting. He emphasized the need for continued private discussions, firmly stating Ukraine will not cede any territory to Russia in pursuit of peace.

Despite a challenging encounter with Trump, European leaders plan to present a draft peace plan to the U.S., seeing America's support as critical to Ukraine. Zelenskiy reiterated the importance of maintaining military aid from Washington and underscored the role of the U.S. as a leader in global democracy.

The anticipated minerals deal between Ukraine and the U.S. remains unsigned, potentially boosting support for Ukraine's war efforts. While facing calls for his resignation post-meeting, Zelenskiy stood resolute, declaring territorial sovereignty and NATO membership as key objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)