Zelenskiy, U.S. and the Path to Peace

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed hope to mend relations with U.S. President Trump after critique at an Oval Office meeting. Despite tensions, he remains committed to a minerals deal and will not yield territory to Russia. European leaders propose a peace plan for U.S. consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 04:47 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed confidence in salvaging his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump following a confrontational meeting. He emphasized the need for continued private discussions, firmly stating Ukraine will not cede any territory to Russia in pursuit of peace.

Despite a challenging encounter with Trump, European leaders plan to present a draft peace plan to the U.S., seeing America's support as critical to Ukraine. Zelenskiy reiterated the importance of maintaining military aid from Washington and underscored the role of the U.S. as a leader in global democracy.

The anticipated minerals deal between Ukraine and the U.S. remains unsigned, potentially boosting support for Ukraine's war efforts. While facing calls for his resignation post-meeting, Zelenskiy stood resolute, declaring territorial sovereignty and NATO membership as key objectives.

