Historic Win: Badra Gunba Emerges as Abkhazia's Favored Leader

Badra Gunba claimed victory in Abkhazia's presidential election, securing 55% of the vote amidst a challenging political landscape. The election follows the ousting of his predecessor due to protests over a Russia-linked investment deal. Abkhazia, a region striving for independence, faces issues like electricity shortages and political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:44 IST
Historic Win: Badra Gunba Emerges as Abkhazia's Favored Leader

In a significant electoral outcome, Badra Gunba has emerged victorious in the presidential election of Abkhazia, a self-declared independent region backed by Russia, Despite ongoing political challenges.

Gunba's administration now faces daunting tasks, including resolving a severe electricity crisis exacerbated by hydroelectric shortages and cryptocurrency mining.

While the Kremlin has expressed support, there are growing concerns among some Abkhazians about Moscow's increasing influence over the territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

