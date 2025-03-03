In a significant electoral outcome, Badra Gunba has emerged victorious in the presidential election of Abkhazia, a self-declared independent region backed by Russia, Despite ongoing political challenges.

Gunba's administration now faces daunting tasks, including resolving a severe electricity crisis exacerbated by hydroelectric shortages and cryptocurrency mining.

While the Kremlin has expressed support, there are growing concerns among some Abkhazians about Moscow's increasing influence over the territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)