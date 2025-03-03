Left Menu

CAG Report Sparks Political Storm: AAP's Mismanagement Criticized by BJP

A recent CAG report revealing the mismanagement of Delhi's public health services under the AAP has stirred controversy. BJP MLA Marwah claims ex-CM Kejriwal won't get bail if jailed. The CAG's revelations on healthcare inefficiencies have intensified the political feud between AAP and BJP in the Delhi Assembly.

A CAG report criticizing the AAP government's handling of public health services has ignited a political controversy in Delhi. BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah, speaking on February 28, alleged widespread corruption under former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's administration, attributing 80 per cent of COVID-19 deaths to their mismanagement.

Shikha Rai, another BJP MLA, emphasized the gravity of the report, which highlighted inefficiencies in the healthcare system, particularly concerning treatment access for economically weaker sections and private hospital oversight. The report showcases underutilization of funds, staffing shortages, and project delays under the AAP government.

The report further exposed financial mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi. Speaker Vijender Gupta announced the report will undergo scrutiny by the Public Accounts Committee, underscoring the political tension between AAP and BJP, especially after AAP MLAs' suspension amid escalating protests.

