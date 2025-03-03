Left Menu

European Pledges to Ukraine: Fuel or Foil for Peace?

European leaders, in a London summit, pledged increased funding to Ukraine, but the Kremlin claims it won't lead to peace. Ukraine's President Zelenskiy and UK PM Starmer discussed a future peace plan amid tensions with Trump. The Kremlin suggests these pledges prolong conflict.

Updated: 03-03-2025 15:23 IST
During a London summit, European leaders pledged increased funding for Ukraine, but the Kremlin cast doubt on its potential for peace. The weekend meeting aimed at devising a peace plan involving Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

After significant discussions, leaders agreed on a package, including a notable $2 billion air-defense missile deal from Britain. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, argued these promises merely extend the ongoing conflict, without contributing to a resolution.

Emphasizing the importance of peace initiatives, Peskov urged a change in Ukraine's stance, while Starmer supported forming a 'coalition of the willing' to pursue peace talks with the United States.

