Sanjeev Arora's Ambitious Bid for Ludhiana West

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora is contesting the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll. An AAP candidate, Arora promises to enhance his contributions to Ludhiana if elected. He must resign from Rajya Sabha if successful. The bypoll was called after MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi’s accidental death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:00 IST
Sanjeev Arora's Ambitious Bid for Ludhiana West
Sanjeev Arora
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora has been announced as the Aam Aadmi Party's candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll. Although the election date remains unspecified, Arora, known for his contributions to Ludhiana as an MP, has vowed to amplify his efforts if elected.

The Ludhiana West seat became vacant following the unexpected demise of Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, who suffered a fatal gunshot injury in January. Arora underscored his readiness to contest the bypoll and emphasized his willingness to resign from the Rajya Sabha if it meant serving as an MLA to improve Ludhiana further.

The announcement stirred speculation with some political opposition suggesting that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal might replace Arora in the Rajya Sabha, claims which AAP has refuted. Accompanied by Industries Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Arora displayed confidence and dedication towards serving in any capacity determined by the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

