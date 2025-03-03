In a significant development, the Kremlin asserted on Monday that Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's President, must be compelled to pursue peace in the ongoing conflict. This statement follows Zelenskiy's recent confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, marking the challenges in resolving the Ukrainian war.

During their Oval Office meeting, Trump accused Zelenskiy of disrespect towards the U.S. and warned of a potential escalation to World War Three, further straining U.S.-Ukraine relations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized Zelenskiy's diplomatic skills, emphasizing the Ukrainian leader's unwillingness to seek peace.

Amid this turmoil, European leaders rallied around Zelenskiy, announcing plans for a Ukrainian peace proposal at a summit in London. Despite the Kremlin viewing this as a war prolongation strategy, diverging views within the West signal an emerging fragmentation over the Ukraine crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)