EU's Strategic Plan: Strengthening Europe's Defense

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to unveil a comprehensive strategy to fortify the continent's defence industry. Announcing her intention on Monday, von der Leyen stated that the plan aims to strengthen military capabilities across Europe.

In a statement, von der Leyen declared, "We need a massive surge in defence, without any question. While we strive for enduring peace, true peace is underpinned by strength. This strength begins with reinforcing our own capabilities."

Further details of the initiative, dubbed the 'Rearm Europe' plan, will be communicated to EU member states through an official letter on Tuesday.

