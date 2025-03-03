Left Menu

EU's Strategic Plan: Strengthening Europe's Defense

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to enhance the European defence industry. She emphasizes the importance of a strong military capability as essential for lasting peace. The 'Rearm Europe' plan will be communicated to member states as part of this initiative.

Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to unveil a comprehensive strategy to fortify the continent's defence industry. Announcing her intention on Monday, von der Leyen stated that the plan aims to strengthen military capabilities across Europe.

In a statement, von der Leyen declared, "We need a massive surge in defence, without any question. While we strive for enduring peace, true peace is underpinned by strength. This strength begins with reinforcing our own capabilities."

Further details of the initiative, dubbed the 'Rearm Europe' plan, will be communicated to EU member states through an official letter on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

