Karnataka's Unique Development Model Sparks Global Interest Amidst Opposition Criticism

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot announced the state's unique development model, which is globally acclaimed for its people-centric approach. Despite opposition claims of stagnation, Gehlot defended the state's welfare programs and financial health. Studies by global institutions recognize Karnataka's model as a blueprint for progress, amidst growing investments and decreasing inequality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:56 IST
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, addressing the Karnataka state legislature, highlighted a distinctive development model gaining international recognition, propelling Karnataka into the limelight. This model centers on people-centric governance, covering economic, social, and cultural sectors.

Despite opposition voices from BJP labeling the address as misleading, the Governor detailed significant achievements, including increased private capital flow, reduced inequality, and robust foreign direct investment, positioning Karnataka as a leader in growth.

With initiatives lauded by global experts, such as Oxford University, Gehlot stressed the state's progressive trajectory in welfare schemes and financial management, refuting criticisms of stagnation. The government aims for comprehensive growth, targeting a USD 1 trillion economy through sustained focus on healthcare, education, and sustainable agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

