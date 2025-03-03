Controversy Surrounds Jharkhand's 2025 Budget

In a scathing critique, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren labeled the state's 2025-26 budget as 'directionless,' arguing it fails to significantly benefit tribals, farmers, and youth. Cooked up like an oversized drum, Soren claims it's hollow, lacking depth and efficacy.

Despite the budget's Rs 1.45 lakh-crore allocation, Soren criticized the repetition of grand announcements without implementation. He questioned the state's commitment, alleging many beneficiaries were left without essentials, including food rations and pensions.

Offering a counter-narrative, ex-health minister Banna Gupta defended the budget, calling it 'far-sighted' and oriented towards the common man's welfare. This division highlights a significant political discourse around financial priorities in Jharkhand's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)