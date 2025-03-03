Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Jharkhand's 2025 Budget

The Jharkhand 2025-26 budget has been criticized by former Chief Minister Champai Soren as ineffective and hollow, offering little to address the needs of tribals, farmers, and laborers. While some praise it as foresighted, Soren alleges it lacks implementation of promised schemes and tangible benefits for citizens.

Jamshedpur | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:05 IST
  • India

In a scathing critique, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren labeled the state's 2025-26 budget as 'directionless,' arguing it fails to significantly benefit tribals, farmers, and youth. Cooked up like an oversized drum, Soren claims it's hollow, lacking depth and efficacy.

Despite the budget's Rs 1.45 lakh-crore allocation, Soren criticized the repetition of grand announcements without implementation. He questioned the state's commitment, alleging many beneficiaries were left without essentials, including food rations and pensions.

Offering a counter-narrative, ex-health minister Banna Gupta defended the budget, calling it 'far-sighted' and oriented towards the common man's welfare. This division highlights a significant political discourse around financial priorities in Jharkhand's governance.

