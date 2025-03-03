Trump Sets Agenda at Congress Address

President Donald Trump is set to deliver a pivotal joint congressional address on Tuesday night, marking a critical moment in his second presidential term. Though not officially termed a State of the Union, the address is a chance for Trump to outline his administration's agenda and priorities for the upcoming year.

The event, scheduled to commence at 9 p.m. ET, will be broadcast across multiple networks. The Associated Press is also offering a livestream online. Trump's remarks will unfold in the US House chamber, an expansive venue that can accommodate a variety of lawmakers and officials, including members of the Supreme Court and the President's Cabinet.

Following Trump's address, Democrats, led by Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin, will deliver a response emphasizing economic matters. A Spanish-language response is also planned. This address is an early opportunity for newly inaugurated presidents to establish their legislative agenda and set the tone for their term.

