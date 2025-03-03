Trump Sets Agenda at Congress Address
President Donald Trump will deliver a joint congressional address to outline his priorities for the year. Though not a State of the Union, it serves a similar purpose. The address will be aired on various platforms, and Democrats will provide a televised response focusing on economic issues.
President Donald Trump is set to deliver a pivotal joint congressional address on Tuesday night, marking a critical moment in his second presidential term. Though not officially termed a State of the Union, the address is a chance for Trump to outline his administration's agenda and priorities for the upcoming year.
The event, scheduled to commence at 9 p.m. ET, will be broadcast across multiple networks. The Associated Press is also offering a livestream online. Trump's remarks will unfold in the US House chamber, an expansive venue that can accommodate a variety of lawmakers and officials, including members of the Supreme Court and the President's Cabinet.
Following Trump's address, Democrats, led by Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin, will deliver a response emphasizing economic matters. A Spanish-language response is also planned. This address is an early opportunity for newly inaugurated presidents to establish their legislative agenda and set the tone for their term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
