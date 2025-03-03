Honoring Valor: Qi Fabao's Journey from Galwan Clash to CPPCC Recognition

China has bestowed the title of an outstanding member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) upon Qi Fabao, a regiment commander injured in the 2020 Galwan Valley border clash. The award, announced at a ceremony in Beijing, underscores his growing prominence within the political advisory body.

Qi Fabao, who already received multiple honors, including the title 'Hero Regimental Commander for Defending the Border' from the Central Military Commission, garnered international attention when he served as a torchbearer for the 2022 Winter Olympics. His role led to diplomatic tensions as Indian officials opted to boycott the event's ceremonies.

The Galwan Valley incident, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers, froze diplomatic relations between the two nations for over four years. Relations began to thaw following talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, culminating in further dialogue at multiple levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)