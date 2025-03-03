Left Menu

Honoring Valor: Qi Fabao's Journey from Galwan Clash to CPPCC Recognition

China has recognized Qi Fabao, an injured commander from the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, as an outstanding member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). Honored with several awards, Qi's rise in prominence highlights diplomatic tensions between China and India stemming from the border incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:15 IST
Honoring Valor: Qi Fabao's Journey from Galwan Clash to CPPCC Recognition
  • Country:
  • China

China has bestowed the title of an outstanding member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) upon Qi Fabao, a regiment commander injured in the 2020 Galwan Valley border clash. The award, announced at a ceremony in Beijing, underscores his growing prominence within the political advisory body.

Qi Fabao, who already received multiple honors, including the title 'Hero Regimental Commander for Defending the Border' from the Central Military Commission, garnered international attention when he served as a torchbearer for the 2022 Winter Olympics. His role led to diplomatic tensions as Indian officials opted to boycott the event's ceremonies.

The Galwan Valley incident, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers, froze diplomatic relations between the two nations for over four years. Relations began to thaw following talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, culminating in further dialogue at multiple levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025