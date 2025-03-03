Left Menu

Biker Detained Near Haryana CM's Cavalcade in Panchkula

A biker was detained in Panchkula after nearing the stationary cavalcade of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The incident occurred before a pre-budget meeting. The biker claimed ignorance of the CM's presence, stating he was there for tea. The police are verifying his statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Panchkula, a biker was detained on Monday for approaching the stationary cavalcade of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The chief minister was preparing to hold a pre-budget meeting with BJP MLAs and officials at a government hotel.

The biker, who attempted to bypass police instructions to stop, was subsequently detained for questioning. The police disclosed that the individual argued with officers during the incident.

The man claimed he was unaware of the CM's presence and intended to visit for tea. He currently resides in Pinjore and is originally from Hisar. Police are investigating the validity of these statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

