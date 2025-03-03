Biker Detained Near Haryana CM's Cavalcade in Panchkula
A biker was detained in Panchkula after nearing the stationary cavalcade of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The incident occurred before a pre-budget meeting. The biker claimed ignorance of the CM's presence, stating he was there for tea. The police are verifying his statements.
- Country:
- India
In Panchkula, a biker was detained on Monday for approaching the stationary cavalcade of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The chief minister was preparing to hold a pre-budget meeting with BJP MLAs and officials at a government hotel.
The biker, who attempted to bypass police instructions to stop, was subsequently detained for questioning. The police disclosed that the individual argued with officers during the incident.
The man claimed he was unaware of the CM's presence and intended to visit for tea. He currently resides in Pinjore and is originally from Hisar. Police are investigating the validity of these statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- biker
- detained
- Panchkula
- Haryana
- Chief Minister
- Nayab Singh Saini
- pre-budget meeting
- police
- tea
- Hisar
ALSO READ
BJP Postpones Key Delhi Legislative Meeting, Eyes New Chief Minister
Delhi Awaits New Chief Minister Amid Oath-Taking Ceremony Preparations
Delhi Awaits: BJP's Chief Minister Mystery Unfolds Amid Grand Ceremony
Karnataka Politics: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Discusses E-Khata and Power-Sharing Dynamics
Political Storm: BJP Targets Atishi Over Chief Minister Role