Zelenskyy Sees Ongoing US Support Amid Tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concerns about the long road to a peace deal with Russia. Despite tensions with US President Trump, Zelenskyy is optimistic about continued American support. His visit to London focused on securing European backing amid political changes in the US.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced concerns about the extended timeline to achieving a peace deal with Russia, emphasizing that negotiations are "very, very far away." Yet, he remains hopeful about sustaining American support despite recent diplomatic strains with US President Donald Trump.
During a briefing in London, Zelenskyy expressed confidence in Ukraine's enduring partnership with the United States, essential for ongoing aid. His visit coincided with British PM Keir Starmer's efforts to bolster European commitment to Ukraine amid uncertainties in US politics.
European leaders, including Germany's Friedrich Merz, suspect Trump's intentions regarding Russia. Merz called for readiness to strengthen Europe's own security if US support dwindles, while advocating for sustaining trans-Atlantic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskyy
- Ukraine
- Russia
- US support
- Trump
- peace deal
- Europe
- aid
- diplomacy
- trans-Atlantic
ALSO READ
Strategic Connections: India, Israel, and Trump's Global Vision
Aurobindo Pharma Expands European Market Reach via China Operations
Debate on European Unified Military Gains Momentum Amidst Russian Threats
France Hosts European Summit Amid Tensions Over Ukraine Security
Shift in Diplomacy: Putin and Trump Discuss Peace