Zelenskyy Sees Ongoing US Support Amid Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concerns about the long road to a peace deal with Russia. Despite tensions with US President Trump, Zelenskyy is optimistic about continued American support. His visit to London focused on securing European backing amid political changes in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced concerns about the extended timeline to achieving a peace deal with Russia, emphasizing that negotiations are "very, very far away." Yet, he remains hopeful about sustaining American support despite recent diplomatic strains with US President Donald Trump.

During a briefing in London, Zelenskyy expressed confidence in Ukraine's enduring partnership with the United States, essential for ongoing aid. His visit coincided with British PM Keir Starmer's efforts to bolster European commitment to Ukraine amid uncertainties in US politics.

European leaders, including Germany's Friedrich Merz, suspect Trump's intentions regarding Russia. Merz called for readiness to strengthen Europe's own security if US support dwindles, while advocating for sustaining trans-Atlantic relations.

