Myanmar's Military Chief Visits Russia: Bolstering Ties Amid Global Tensions

Myanmar’s military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, visited Russia to enhance bilateral ties. These nations, both globally isolated, seek stronger strategic alliances. Russia supports Myanmar’s military with arms and international backing, while the West sanctions them for its oppressive regime. Economic, security discussions will further cement their cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Myanmar's top military official, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, has embarked on an official visit to Russia, a key ally of the Southeast Asian nation. The visit underscores the strengthening of ties between the two countries, both of which face significant isolation from Western powers.

On arrival in Moscow, Min Aung Hlaing was greeted with a military orchestra and is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Accompanied by military council members and officials, discussions will focus on enhancing bilateral ties, economic matters, and security, aiming to bolster strategic cooperation.

Russia, a major arms supplier to Myanmar, uses its influence to support Myanmar's military government in international venues, countering Western sanctions imposed over Myanmar's overthrow of a democratically elected government and its violent suppression of opposition. The visit marks Hlaing's fourth trip to Russia since his military took power in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

