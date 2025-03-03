Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Decision Looms Over Canada and Mexico

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that President Trump is considering tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods. With a decision due, there's praise for improved border security but calls for more action against fentanyl trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:22 IST
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed that President Trump is still deliberating tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, with a decision set for Tuesday. The tariffs' imposition hangs in balance as the deadline approaches.

Speaking with CNN, Lutnick acknowledged the efforts made by Canada's and Mexico's governments in strengthening their borders with the United States. Though border security has improved, further steps are necessary to curb the influx of fentanyl, a potent opioid.

The outcome of this decision may significantly impact trade relations and anti-drug trafficking measures in North America. Observers keenly await Trump's announcement, which will dictate the future course of economic and security collaborations.

