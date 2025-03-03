Trump's Tariff Decision Looms Over Canada and Mexico
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that President Trump is considering tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods. With a decision due, there's praise for improved border security but calls for more action against fentanyl trafficking.
- Country:
- United States
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed that President Trump is still deliberating tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, with a decision set for Tuesday. The tariffs' imposition hangs in balance as the deadline approaches.
Speaking with CNN, Lutnick acknowledged the efforts made by Canada's and Mexico's governments in strengthening their borders with the United States. Though border security has improved, further steps are necessary to curb the influx of fentanyl, a potent opioid.
The outcome of this decision may significantly impact trade relations and anti-drug trafficking measures in North America. Observers keenly await Trump's announcement, which will dictate the future course of economic and security collaborations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariffs
- Canada
- Mexico
- Commerce
- Howard Lutnick
- trade
- fentanyl
- border security
- economic relations
ALSO READ
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In
Unraveling Trade Tensions: Navigating U.S.-UK Tariff Talks
South Korea Seeks Trade Alliances Amid U.S. Tariffs
Cattle Trader Attacked by Suspected Vigilantes in Maharashtra
Strengthened US-India Trade Relations: A New Era of Economic Collaboration