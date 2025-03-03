Left Menu

Uttarakhand Kranti Dal: Sparking a New Struggle Against 'Hill-Plain' Divide

The Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) vows to combat the 'hill-plain' division in politics, sparked by minister Premchand Agarwal’s remarks targeting hill people. Despite protests and demands for Agarwal's resignation, UKD leader Kashi Singh Airy emphasizes the need for a more extensive campaign against this divisive mentality in Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:40 IST
Uttarakhand Kranti Dal: Sparking a New Struggle Against 'Hill-Plain' Divide
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) has announced a fresh campaign to tackle the persistent 'hill-plain' divide in the state. This follows remarks by cabinet minister Premchand Agarwal, which were deemed derogatory toward hill residents during the state Assembly's recent Budget Session, igniting widespread protests.

UKD leader and former MLA Kashi Singh Airy stressed the insufficiency of burning effigies in protest. He called for a broader campaign to eliminate the entrenched mindset from Uttarakhand's politics. Airy noted that such divisive attitudes have plagued the state since its formation 25 years ago.

The controversy escalated during a heated exchange between Agarwal and Congress MLA Madan Bisht, where Agarwal's comment inadvertently fueled tensions. Despite Agarwal's apology and admonishment from the BJP leadership, protests persist, demanding his resignation from the cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025