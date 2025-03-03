Uttarakhand Kranti Dal: Sparking a New Struggle Against 'Hill-Plain' Divide

The Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) has announced a fresh campaign to tackle the persistent 'hill-plain' divide in the state. This follows remarks by cabinet minister Premchand Agarwal, which were deemed derogatory toward hill residents during the state Assembly's recent Budget Session, igniting widespread protests.

UKD leader and former MLA Kashi Singh Airy stressed the insufficiency of burning effigies in protest. He called for a broader campaign to eliminate the entrenched mindset from Uttarakhand's politics. Airy noted that such divisive attitudes have plagued the state since its formation 25 years ago.

The controversy escalated during a heated exchange between Agarwal and Congress MLA Madan Bisht, where Agarwal's comment inadvertently fueled tensions. Despite Agarwal's apology and admonishment from the BJP leadership, protests persist, demanding his resignation from the cabinet.

