Trump Pauses Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Diplomatic Tensions

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump has halted all military aid to Ukraine after a heated exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. A White House official confirmed the pause, stating the administration's commitment to peace and need for aligned international partners.

The freeze in support follows Trump's reorientation of U.S. policy towards Ukraine and Russia, showcasing a friendlier stance towards Moscow. This shift included a tense meeting with Zelenskiy, where Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the Ukrainian leader's gratitude for American assistance.

Despite the diplomatic friction, Trump suggested a U.S.-Ukraine minerals agreement is still on the table, potentially offsetting substantial American aid. As European leaders propose peace solutions in Russia's conflict with Ukraine, Trump remains hopeful for economic collaboration with Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)