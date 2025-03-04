Taiwan Boosts Defense Amid Rising Tensions with China

Taiwan has announced a plan to increase its military spending in response to the escalating threats from China and the rapidly changing international landscape. Defense Minister Wellington Koo stated that consultations with President William Lai Ching-te highlight the urgent need for readiness.

Taiwan currently allocates 2.45% of its GDP to defense, and plans to boost this figure while expanding military cooperation with the United States and other allies. The move aims to preserve regional peace and stability amidst China's regular military forays near Taiwan.

China's recent military activities have also raised alarms among neighboring countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand, who have expressed unease over China's lack of notice for naval exercises that disrupted air travel. The situation underscores the increasing volatility in cross-strait relations.

