Left Menu

Taiwan Boosts Defense Amid Rising Tensions with China

Taiwan plans to increase military spending due to escalating threats from China. The island will raise defense budget proportion in GDP and deepen cooperation with the US and allies. China’s aggressive actions in the region have prompted concerns from neighboring countries in the Indo-Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 04-03-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 10:42 IST
Taiwan Boosts Defense Amid Rising Tensions with China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan has announced a plan to increase its military spending in response to the escalating threats from China and the rapidly changing international landscape. Defense Minister Wellington Koo stated that consultations with President William Lai Ching-te highlight the urgent need for readiness.

Taiwan currently allocates 2.45% of its GDP to defense, and plans to boost this figure while expanding military cooperation with the United States and other allies. The move aims to preserve regional peace and stability amidst China's regular military forays near Taiwan.

China's recent military activities have also raised alarms among neighboring countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand, who have expressed unease over China's lack of notice for naval exercises that disrupted air travel. The situation underscores the increasing volatility in cross-strait relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025