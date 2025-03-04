Taiwan Boosts Defense Amid Rising Tensions with China
Taiwan plans to increase military spending due to escalating threats from China. The island will raise defense budget proportion in GDP and deepen cooperation with the US and allies. China’s aggressive actions in the region have prompted concerns from neighboring countries in the Indo-Pacific.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan has announced a plan to increase its military spending in response to the escalating threats from China and the rapidly changing international landscape. Defense Minister Wellington Koo stated that consultations with President William Lai Ching-te highlight the urgent need for readiness.
Taiwan currently allocates 2.45% of its GDP to defense, and plans to boost this figure while expanding military cooperation with the United States and other allies. The move aims to preserve regional peace and stability amidst China's regular military forays near Taiwan.
China's recent military activities have also raised alarms among neighboring countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including Australia and New Zealand, who have expressed unease over China's lack of notice for naval exercises that disrupted air travel. The situation underscores the increasing volatility in cross-strait relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- China
- defense
- military
- spending
- GDP
- United States
- cooperation
- region
- peace
ALSO READ
Japan's Economic Surge: Business Spending Fuels Unexpected Growth
Yen Gains Ground Amid Positive Japanese GDP, Impacting Global Currency Dynamics
Unmasking 'Waste, Fraud, and Abuse' in Government Spending
Yen Surge Driven by Robust Japanese GDP, Dollar Stumbles Amid U.S. Economic Concerns
European Defence Stocks Soar Amid Heightened Military Spending Urgency