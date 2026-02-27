Left Menu

Revamped GDP Framework Trims Indian Economy by Rs 12 Lakh Crore, Fiscal Deficit Concerns Arise

India's GDP recalibration sees a Rs 12 lakh crore reduction, raising fiscal deficit concerns. The new base year 2022-23 series increases real GDP growth but revises nominal GDP downwards. Experts warn of higher fiscal deficits, necessitating stronger economic growth to meet future targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:38 IST
Revamped GDP Framework Trims Indian Economy by Rs 12 Lakh Crore, Fiscal Deficit Concerns Arise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian economy sees a significant trim of approximately Rs 12 lakh crore due to new GDP calculations, sparking worries about a higher fiscal deficit. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation launched a revamped GDP framework on Friday, setting the base year to 2022-23, which replaces the 2011-12 series.

The updated series revealed a real GDP growth rate increase to 7.8% for the October-December 2025-26 quarter, largely propelled by the manufacturing and services sectors. However, contrary to expectations, nominal GDP estimates dropped from Rs 357 lakh crore to Rs 345 lakh crore, potentially pushing fiscal deficit figures upwards, according to BofA Global Research.

Experts, including CareEdge's Rajani Sinha and DBS Bank's Radhika Rao, emphasize that achieving fiscal goals will require stronger-than-anticipated economic growth. Deloitte India's new methodology employs extensive datasets, enhancing economic insights. Crisil Ltd Chief Economist Dharmakirti Joshi notes the pivotal role of private consumption in current fiscal growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain Withdraws Staff and Shuts Embassy in Iran Amid Tensions

Britain Withdraws Staff and Shuts Embassy in Iran Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Delhi Police Revolutionizes Patrolling with 'TEJAS Patrol'

Delhi Police Revolutionizes Patrolling with 'TEJAS Patrol'

 India
3
Cadillac Honors Racing Legend with MAC-26 F1 Entry

Cadillac Honors Racing Legend with MAC-26 F1 Entry

 Global
4
Prominent Militant Leader Surrenders Amid Ongoing Tensions in Meghalaya

Prominent Militant Leader Surrenders Amid Ongoing Tensions in Meghalaya

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026