Southern States Challenge Modi's Constituency Redrawing Plans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to redraw parliamentary constituency boundaries has met with strong opposition from India's southern states, which fear decreased representation compared to the northern part of the country.

M.K. Stalin, Tamil Nadu's chief minister, is rallying politicians from over 40 parties to protest this federal government's delimation exercise scheduled for 2026. These southern states, including tech hub Karnataka and economic stronghold Tamil Nadu, claim their voices will be stifled under the new plan.

The Constitution mandates delimitation post-census, but the 2021 census was delayed. Southern leaders urge that this exercise should not penalize their states for successful population control. Despite Home Minister Amit Shah's assurances, skepticism remains as many southern leaders gather to voice their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)