Southern States Challenge Modi's Constituency Redrawing Plans
India's southern states oppose Prime Minister Modi's proposal to redraw parliamentary boundaries, fearing diminished representation compared to northern states. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of Tamil Nadu leads the charge, organizing a protest meeting. Southern leaders argue the delimitation undermines states that have successfully controlled population growth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to redraw parliamentary constituency boundaries has met with strong opposition from India's southern states, which fear decreased representation compared to the northern part of the country.
M.K. Stalin, Tamil Nadu's chief minister, is rallying politicians from over 40 parties to protest this federal government's delimation exercise scheduled for 2026. These southern states, including tech hub Karnataka and economic stronghold Tamil Nadu, claim their voices will be stifled under the new plan.
The Constitution mandates delimitation post-census, but the 2021 census was delayed. Southern leaders urge that this exercise should not penalize their states for successful population control. Despite Home Minister Amit Shah's assurances, skepticism remains as many southern leaders gather to voice their concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Political Leaders Criticize Hindi Imposition in Education Policy
Debate over Language Policy Funding in Tamil Nadu
NEP Debate Heats Up: Tamil Nadu's Language Policy Under Scrutiny
Union Minister L Murugan Accuses Tamil Nadu CM of Language Politics
Tamil Nadu Clashes With Central Government Over Language Imposition