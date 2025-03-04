Left Menu

Political Ruckus Over Aurangzeb Praise in Maharashtra Assembly

The Maharashtra assembly faced uproar after demands from the ruling Mahayuti to suspend Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi for praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The assembly was adjourned multiple times as heated debates continued, with accusations of treason against Azmi and calls for action from various leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:32 IST
Political Ruckus Over Aurangzeb Praise in Maharashtra Assembly
Abu Asim Azmi
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra assembly was engulfed in chaos on Tuesday after members of the ruling Mahayuti demanded the suspension of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi. The tumultuous session came after Azmi was accused of eulogizing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, with calls labeling the act as treasonous. The assembly faced several adjournments as officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stood firm on the need for Azmi's removal.

Contention arose immediately as house proceedings began, with ruling alliance members asserting Azmi's connection to Aurangzeb, a historical figure known for his brutal treatment of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. BJP spokesperson Atul Bhatkalkar and other leaders called for Azmi's suspension from the budget session and legal action against him.

Amid the uproar, members of the opposition attempted to intervene, terming the situation as theatrical. However, demands intensified, and the session was adjourned repeatedly throughout the day. Shinde emphasized the disrespect of praising individuals linked to national trauma, referencing the Hindi film 'Chhaava' as a source highlighting the ordeal faced by Sambhaji Maharaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025