Political Ruckus Over Aurangzeb Praise in Maharashtra Assembly

The Maharashtra assembly was engulfed in chaos on Tuesday after members of the ruling Mahayuti demanded the suspension of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi. The tumultuous session came after Azmi was accused of eulogizing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, with calls labeling the act as treasonous. The assembly faced several adjournments as officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stood firm on the need for Azmi's removal.

Contention arose immediately as house proceedings began, with ruling alliance members asserting Azmi's connection to Aurangzeb, a historical figure known for his brutal treatment of the Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. BJP spokesperson Atul Bhatkalkar and other leaders called for Azmi's suspension from the budget session and legal action against him.

Amid the uproar, members of the opposition attempted to intervene, terming the situation as theatrical. However, demands intensified, and the session was adjourned repeatedly throughout the day. Shinde emphasized the disrespect of praising individuals linked to national trauma, referencing the Hindi film 'Chhaava' as a source highlighting the ordeal faced by Sambhaji Maharaj.

