Concerns Over Imran Khan's Health Amid Solitary Confinement Allegations

A team of doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences examined former Prime Minister Imran Khan in Adiala Jail due to health concerns raised by his party. Allegations surfaced about Khan's solitary confinement, and there are unconfirmed reports of his potential relocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:38 IST
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A team of doctors from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences conducted a medical examination of former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, following growing concerns about his health status.

The examination was led by Dr. Altaf Hussain, an ENT specialist, and lasted 30 minutes. The team included doctors from various departments, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party raised allegations of Khan's solitary confinement, with claims that his family physician was not allowed to visit him, heightening worries. Speculation about his potential relocation remains unconfirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

