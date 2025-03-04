Japan's Trade Minister Seeks Tariff Exemptions in U.S. Visit

Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto plans to travel to the United States by March 10 to hold discussions with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. This visit was reported by the Asahi newspaper, quoting several sources familiar with the matter.

Muto's primary objective of the trip is to negotiate and request exemptions from the proposed additional tariffs on Japanese exports, particularly automobiles and steel. These tariffs have been suggested by U.S. President Donald Trump as part of his broader trade policy.

The visit comes amid growing concerns about the impact of these tariffs on Japan's economy and seeks to preserve the vital economic interactions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)