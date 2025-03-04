Left Menu

Japan's Trade Minister Seeks Tariff Exemptions in U.S. Visit

Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto is set to visit the U.S. to discuss tariff exemptions with top American trade officials. The visit aims to address potential additional tariffs on Japanese goods proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on automobiles and steel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:39 IST
Japan's Trade Minister Seeks Tariff Exemptions in U.S. Visit
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto plans to travel to the United States by March 10 to hold discussions with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. This visit was reported by the Asahi newspaper, quoting several sources familiar with the matter.

Muto's primary objective of the trip is to negotiate and request exemptions from the proposed additional tariffs on Japanese exports, particularly automobiles and steel. These tariffs have been suggested by U.S. President Donald Trump as part of his broader trade policy.

The visit comes amid growing concerns about the impact of these tariffs on Japan's economy and seeks to preserve the vital economic interactions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025