Europe's Security Wake-Up Call: Bolster Defenses Now

Amid U.S. military aid pause to Ukraine, Czech PM Petr Fiala stresses Europe's need to boost economic and military capabilities for its security. Increased defense investment and intensified support for Ukraine are crucial to counter Russia's aggressive policies, which pose a threat to all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:37 IST
Following U.S. President Donald Trump's halt of military aid to Ukraine, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala called on Europe to bolster its defense. He emphasized that the continent must advance its economic and military capabilities to ensure its own security.

In a statement on X, Fiala urged substantial increases in defense investment. He highlighted the need to intensify support for Ukraine, stressing that Europe's security relies on preventing Russia's aggressive agenda from prevailing.

Fiala's remarks underscore the urgency for Europe to independently counter threats, reflective of shifting geopolitical dynamics and the ongoing conflict involving Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

