Israel Seeks Hostage Release for Gaza Ceasefire Progress
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar emphasizes the need for hostage release by Hamas to progress the Gaza ceasefire deal. He accused Hamas of misusing aid to perpetuate conflict, stressing that such actions are unsustainable.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:27 IST
- Israel
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed Israel's readiness to advance to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, contingent upon an agreement for the release of hostages held by Hamas.
Saar highlighted that the extension of the ceasefire framework hinges on this crucial development, underscoring its importance.
Accusing the Palestinian militant group of misappropriating aid to further its combat efforts against Israel, he stated that such practices must cease.
