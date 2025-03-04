Israel Seeks Hostage Release for Gaza Ceasefire Progress

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed Israel's readiness to advance to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, contingent upon an agreement for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Saar highlighted that the extension of the ceasefire framework hinges on this crucial development, underscoring its importance.

Accusing the Palestinian militant group of misappropriating aid to further its combat efforts against Israel, he stated that such practices must cease.

