Camera Clash in Karnataka Assembly: Discrimination Allegations Stir Proceedings

The Karnataka Assembly experienced disruptions as BJP members alleged biased camera coverage, preventing opposition leaders from being shown on TV. The Speaker promised to resolve the issue, attributing it to technical difficulties, while the debate led to a temporary adjournment. Heated exchanges marked the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:36 IST
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly faced a brief disruption on Tuesday after the opposition BJP accused the assembly of discriminatory camera practices. The party claimed that cameras were deliberately not focusing on their members during live coverage of the proceedings.

Opposition Leader R Ashoka and deputy Arvind Bellad highlighted that cameras targeted the Speaker during opposition speeches, a practice they alleged was not applied to ruling party members. Ashoka insisted the matter be addressed, claiming it had been flagged in a prior Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

The Speaker U T Khader attributed the issue to possible technical faults and promised immediate resolution. However, opposition Leader Ashoka remained skeptical, describing it as a potential systematic directive. Amid heated exchanges, the House was latently adjourned following calls for urgent technical rectification.

