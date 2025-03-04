Left Menu

Musk's Political Influence: Far-Right Allegiances and Tesla's European Decline

Elon Musk has become a vocal supporter of far-right movements in Europe, impacting Tesla's brand in the region. Despite limited influence on election results, his political activism raises concerns about intentions to alter regulatory environments in favor of tech innovations. Tesla's European sales have notably declined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:39 IST
Tech billionaire Elon Musk's recent support for Germany's far-right party, Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), has yet to significantly impact election outcomes, according to a Reuters analysis. Despite his vocal endorsements, Tesla's brand is experiencing setbacks, with sales in Europe dropping sharply amidst his controversial political activism.

Musk's engagement with the AfD is viewed as part of a broader strategy to back political factions that may relax regulations hindering technological development, although it poses potential risks to Tesla's reputation. Critics suggest aligning with such extremist groups could deteriorate the company's public image further.

While Musk's political maneuvers have drawn criticism, they highlight a growing trend of far-right parties gaining traction across Europe. These developments intertwine with Tesla's challenges in maintaining its market dominance, as competitors' sales surge and new entrants flood the electric vehicle market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

