Ukraine's Resolve Amid Military Aid Pause
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reassures that the military can hold the frontline against Russia, even as U.S. military aid is paused. He emphasizes ongoing collaboration with the U.S. through diplomatic channels.
Ukraine's military remains equipped to manage the frontline situation against Russian forces, according to a statement from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Tuesday. This assertion follows the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump to pause military aid to the country.
In a press conference, Shmyhal expressed confidence in Ukraine's capacity to handle the current circumstances. He underscored the continuing diplomatic efforts with the U.S., assuring that communication would proceed through all available channels, emphasizing a composed approach.
The Prime Minister's comments come amid tensions as Ukraine navigates its defense strategy without immediate American military assistance. The situation underscores the importance of international partnerships in the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with Donald Trump ahead of European emergency meeting on Ukraine, reports AP.
A news conference between Zelenskyy and Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy is cancelled at US request, a Kyiv official says, reports AP.
North Korea's Arms Aid: Fueling Russia's Frontlines
President Donald Trump fires Gen. CQ Brown as chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, reports AP.
Ukraine's Frontline: Brave Defense Against Russian Advances