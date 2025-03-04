Trump's Halt on Ukraine Aid Sparks Global Reactions

President Donald Trump's decision to suspend U.S. military aid to Ukraine has unleashed a wave of global reactions, as world leaders grapple with the ramifications of the move. The halt in aid disrupts the fragile balance of support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Ukrainian leaders are apprehensive, fearing that the pause could embolden Russian advances. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reiterated the country's self-reliance on maintaining the frontline, but others, like Oleksandr Merezhko, warn of potential capitulation to Russian demands.

European leaders underscore the necessity of increased defense spending, citing the importance of self-reliance amid global unrest. Meanwhile, Russian officials view Trump's decision as an opportunity to pressure Ukraine into peace talks, though skepticism remains about the true impact on regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)