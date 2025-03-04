Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Shake-up: Minister Munde Resigns Amid Controversy

Maharashtra's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Dhananjay Munde, resigned amidst controversy after his aide was implicated in a murder case. Governor CP Radhakrishnan accepted the resignation following Chief Minister Fadnavis's recommendation. Opposition parties criticized the announcement's timing, promising to challenge it within the legislature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday accepted the resignation of cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde, adding a new twist to the state's political landscape.

Dhananjay Munde, the NCP minister responsible for the food, civil supplies, and consumer protection portfolio, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier in the day. Fadnavis, in turn, forwarded the resignation to the Governor, who formally accepted it.

Tensions escalated following the state CID's chargesheet in the murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, naming Munde's aide Walmik Karad as the primary accused. Consequently, Fadnavis requested Munde to step down. Munde cited conscience and health reasons for his resignation. Opposition parties, including Congress and NCP (SP), plan to challenge the resignation announcement's timing outside the legislative assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

