Shiv Sena (UBT) Nominates Bhaskar Jadhav for Maharashtra Opposition Leader
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has proposed Bhaskar Jadhav for the Maharashtra assembly's Leader of Opposition role. Despite not meeting the usual 10% seat requirement, UBT hopes for a democratic decision. The nomination challenges NCP's rotational demand and follows Shiv Sena's current political dynamics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:06 IST
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has formally nominated senior MLA Bhaskar Jadhav for the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post in the Maharashtra assembly, as confirmed by party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.
A submission detailing this claim was forwarded to assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, expressing confidence in a resolution based on democratic principles.
This move by Shiv Sena (UBT) defies the traditional 10% seat claim, confronting NCP's call for a rotational basis for the role, amid Thackeray's refusal of rotation.
