Shiv Sena (UBT) Nominates Bhaskar Jadhav for Maharashtra Opposition Leader

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has formally nominated senior MLA Bhaskar Jadhav for the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post in the Maharashtra assembly, as confirmed by party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

A submission detailing this claim was forwarded to assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, expressing confidence in a resolution based on democratic principles.

This move by Shiv Sena (UBT) defies the traditional 10% seat claim, confronting NCP's call for a rotational basis for the role, amid Thackeray's refusal of rotation.

