Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) Nominates Bhaskar Jadhav for Maharashtra Opposition Leader

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has proposed Bhaskar Jadhav for the Maharashtra assembly's Leader of Opposition role. Despite not meeting the usual 10% seat requirement, UBT hopes for a democratic decision. The nomination challenges NCP's rotational demand and follows Shiv Sena's current political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:06 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) Nominates Bhaskar Jadhav for Maharashtra Opposition Leader
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has formally nominated senior MLA Bhaskar Jadhav for the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post in the Maharashtra assembly, as confirmed by party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

A submission detailing this claim was forwarded to assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, expressing confidence in a resolution based on democratic principles.

This move by Shiv Sena (UBT) defies the traditional 10% seat claim, confronting NCP's call for a rotational basis for the role, amid Thackeray's refusal of rotation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025