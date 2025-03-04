Karnataka Minister Kharge Challenges BJP on Alleged Misuse of SC/ST Funds

In a fierce critique aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge accused the party of disseminating false information regarding the alleged misuse and diversion of funds meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST). He urged the BJP to substantiate their allegations with concrete evidence.

Kharge highlighted the need for accountability from the previous BJP-led government, pointing out that significant amounts of SCSP (Scheduled Caste Sub Plan) and TSP (Tribal Sub Plan) funds were reportedly misused in BJP-governed states. He cited instances in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh where such diversions allegedly occurred.

The minister also questioned the treatment of Dalits and Adivasis under BJP governance, juxtaposing their welfare with the priority seemingly given to projects like cow shelters. As the Karnataka budget session unfolded, tensions mounted with the BJP protesting outside the assembly over rising electricity tariffs and other local issues.

