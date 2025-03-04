Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Kharge Challenges BJP on Alleged Misuse of SC/ST Funds

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticized the BJP for allegedly spreading misinformation about the misuse of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes funds. He challenged the BJP to provide evidence and accountability for their claims, particularly concerning various state governments' handling of SC/ST resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:12 IST
Karnataka Minister Kharge Challenges BJP on Alleged Misuse of SC/ST Funds
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique aimed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge accused the party of disseminating false information regarding the alleged misuse and diversion of funds meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST). He urged the BJP to substantiate their allegations with concrete evidence.

Kharge highlighted the need for accountability from the previous BJP-led government, pointing out that significant amounts of SCSP (Scheduled Caste Sub Plan) and TSP (Tribal Sub Plan) funds were reportedly misused in BJP-governed states. He cited instances in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh where such diversions allegedly occurred.

The minister also questioned the treatment of Dalits and Adivasis under BJP governance, juxtaposing their welfare with the priority seemingly given to projects like cow shelters. As the Karnataka budget session unfolded, tensions mounted with the BJP protesting outside the assembly over rising electricity tariffs and other local issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025