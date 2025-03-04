Zelenskyy Urges Restoration of U.S.-Ukraine Ties Amid Tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed regret over a recent contentious meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, urging for improved cooperation. Following the U.S. pause in military aid to Ukraine, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of a security-related minerals deal, viewing it as crucial for Ukraine's security assurances.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labeled the recent Oval Office altercation with U.S. President Donald Trump as 'regrettable,' signaling a desire to mend bilateral ties. His comments followed the White House's decision to halt military aid to Ukraine.
Zelenskyy expressed disappointment over the White House meeting's outcome, stating it deviated from expectations. The Ukrainian leader revealed his hopes for constructive cooperation with the United States, highlighting Ukraine's readiness to engage in agreements, particularly on rare-earth minerals.
Emphasizing the minerals and security agreement, Zelenskyy insisted on Ukraine's preparedness to finalize the deal in any agreeable format. He underscored the agreement's potential role in bolstering Ukraine's security framework, expressing optimism for its effective implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's TikTok Talks: A White House Deal in the Making
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Move Towards Reconciliation with White House Mediation
The White House Pushes Ukraine for Mineral Deal Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Trump to Host First White House Cabinet Meeting
White House Revolutionizes Media Access: New Rules for Presidential Coverage