Zelenskyy Urges Restoration of U.S.-Ukraine Ties Amid Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labeled the recent Oval Office altercation with U.S. President Donald Trump as 'regrettable,' signaling a desire to mend bilateral ties. His comments followed the White House's decision to halt military aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy expressed disappointment over the White House meeting's outcome, stating it deviated from expectations. The Ukrainian leader revealed his hopes for constructive cooperation with the United States, highlighting Ukraine's readiness to engage in agreements, particularly on rare-earth minerals.

Emphasizing the minerals and security agreement, Zelenskyy insisted on Ukraine's preparedness to finalize the deal in any agreeable format. He underscored the agreement's potential role in bolstering Ukraine's security framework, expressing optimism for its effective implementation.

