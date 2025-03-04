Left Menu

Zelenskyy Urges Restoration of U.S.-Ukraine Ties Amid Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed regret over a recent contentious meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, urging for improved cooperation. Following the U.S. pause in military aid to Ukraine, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of a security-related minerals deal, viewing it as crucial for Ukraine's security assurances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:50 IST
Zelenskyy Urges Restoration of U.S.-Ukraine Ties Amid Tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labeled the recent Oval Office altercation with U.S. President Donald Trump as 'regrettable,' signaling a desire to mend bilateral ties. His comments followed the White House's decision to halt military aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy expressed disappointment over the White House meeting's outcome, stating it deviated from expectations. The Ukrainian leader revealed his hopes for constructive cooperation with the United States, highlighting Ukraine's readiness to engage in agreements, particularly on rare-earth minerals.

Emphasizing the minerals and security agreement, Zelenskyy insisted on Ukraine's preparedness to finalize the deal in any agreeable format. He underscored the agreement's potential role in bolstering Ukraine's security framework, expressing optimism for its effective implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025