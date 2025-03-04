Starmer and Zelenskiy Discuss Path to Peace

In a recent phone call, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer commended Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his unwavering dedication to achieving peace in Ukraine. The communication reaffirms international efforts to stabilize the region and prioritize peaceful resolutions.

A spokeswoman from Starmer's office revealed that the Prime Minister emphasized the necessity for all involved parties to actively work towards a sustainable and long-term peace agreement for Ukraine at the earliest possibility.

Both leaders' discussion underscores the persistent diplomatic endeavors aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict, as statements from Starmer's office pointed out the commitment seen in President Zelenskiy's approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)