Elephant Diplomacy: Russia's Expanding Ties with Myanmar Junta
Russia strengthens its alliance with Myanmar by expanding diplomatic and military ties. In talks with Myanmar's junta leader, President Putin accepted a gift of six elephants and announced a small nuclear plant project. The relationship continues to develop amid international sanctions and Myanmar's ongoing internal conflict.
Russia and Myanmar are enhancing their diplomatic and military relations, marked by a recent exchange where Myanmar gifted six elephants to President Vladimir Putin. This gesture coincides with Russia's delivery of six fighter jets to Myanmar, highlighting a partnership that raises eyebrows in Western capitals.
Celebrating the 25th anniversary of friendly ties, Presidents Putin and Min Aung Hlaing discussed increased bilateral trade, which surged by 40% last year. Among the agreements was the construction of a small-scale nuclear plant in Myanmar, with potential expansion planned, showcasing deepening collaboration between the nations.
Amid global sanctions, Russia's backing of Myanmar's military post-coup has strengthened. Russian Prime Minister Mishustin discussed burgeoning prospects in agriculture, nuclear energy, and infrastructure, indicating a resilient alliance with economic undertones, notwithstanding the junta's domestic challenges and external criticisms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
