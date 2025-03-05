Arab Leaders Embrace $53 Billion Gaza Reconstruction Plan

The reconstruction of Gaza took a crucial step forward on Tuesday as Arab leaders, spearheaded by Egypt, adopted a $53 billion plan to rebuild the war-torn enclave. The initiative, which intends to avoid displacing Palestinians, presents an alternative vision to U.S. President Donald Trump's 'Middle East Riviera' proposal.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced the plan's acceptance following a summit in Cairo, highlighting support from Hamas and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. However, the proposal has been met with skepticism by Israel. The plan's execution hinges on securing substantial financial contributions from Gulf states, a delicate aspect given regional political dynamics.

Key concerns remain about the governance of Gaza and the role of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group. While Hamas welcomes the plan, calls for its disarmament persist from the United Arab Emirates and Israel. The proposed oversight by an administrative committee of Palestinian technocrats aims to stabilize the region, anticipating a restored Palestinian Authority governance.

