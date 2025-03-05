Historic Cairo Meeting: Egypt's Sisi Engages with Syria's New Leader

In a landmark meeting in Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met for the first time with Syria's newly appointed leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa. The encounter took place on the sidelines of a summit focused on the reconstruction of Gaza.

President Sharaa, an Islamist previously affiliated with al Qaeda, has launched efforts to secure backing from both Arab and Western leaders. This follows his leadership in a rebellion that led to the ousting of Syria's former President, Bashar al-Assad, in December 2024. In contrast, President Sisi's government is known for its stringent actions against Islamists, given Egypt's notable influence in the region and its close ties with the United States.

While its Gulf allies have reacted differently, Cairo has shown a cautious approach towards Syria's new regime, which has faced criticism from Egypt's state-affiliated media. The Syrian state news agency reported that Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani was at the meeting but disclosed no further agenda details.

