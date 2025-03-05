Left Menu

Trump Addresses Congress Amid Foreign Policy Turmoil and Economic Woes

President Donald Trump plans to address Congress, tackling topics like U.S. foreign policy upheaval, trade wars, tariffs, and executive power. Amidst plummeting markets and a suspended military aid to Ukraine, Trump is expected to highlight policies including tariffs, border security, and tax cuts while facing criticisms from Democrats.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump is set to address Congress, highlighting a period of intense foreign policy changes, tariff implementations, and the use of executive power. The address marks his first appearance before Congress since taking office on January 20, after a whirlwind start involving trade tensions with allies.

As markets face a downturn due to tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, Trump is likely to focus on economic revitalization and the American dream renewal. Despite the domestic economic concerns, Trump's proposals include further reducing federal bureaucracy, securing the border, and discussing potential resolutions for the ongoing Ukraine war.

In contrast, Democrats emphasize the repercussions of Trump's policies, spotlighting civilian struggles due to agency dismantling and funding cuts. The speech will also witness prominent figures in attendance, including Musk and families affected by policies, while Democrats prepare a rebuttal on Trump's governance impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

