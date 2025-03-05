Trump's Strategy for Peace and Production

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to address the Congress this Tuesday, with a key focus on his efforts to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The speech, excerpts of which have been released by the White House, highlights his commitment to international peacekeeping.

In addition to discussing foreign policy, President Trump will also tackle domestic economic issues, announcing plans to ramp up production of critical minerals and rare earths within the United States. This strategic move is expected to bolster the nation's industrial capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign sources for these essential resources.

The forthcoming announcements reveal a dual approach aimed at securing both international stability and economic independence, reflecting the administration's broader agenda to fortify America's global and domestic standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)