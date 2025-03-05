BJP Leader's Visit Sparks Speculation in Goa

BJP's national general secretary (organisation), B L Santhosh, has made a notable visit to Goa, meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state BJP leaders, stirring speculation about a possible cabinet reshuffle. These one-on-one meetings occurred at a hotel in Panaji on Tuesday evening. BJP leaders, including Goa BJP chief Damodar Naik, participated in the discussions.

The current 12-member cabinet, led by Sawant, comprises one minister from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and the rest from the BJP, with Goa's assembly able to accommodate a maximum of 12 ministers. As Goa awaits its next state polls in 2027, the ruling side holds a strength of 33 in the 40-member assembly.

Despite the intrigue, Damodar Naik dismissed rumors of a cabinet reshuffle, describing meetings as organizational while Legislator Nilesh Cabral mentioned they had requested time from Santhosh. Even as details remain scarce, interest in the political developments in Goa continues to grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)