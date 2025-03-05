Taiwan Eyes Closer US Security Ties and Increased Arms Purchases
Taiwan aims to strengthen its security connections with the United States and increase its procurement of American weaponry, according to a senior Taiwanese official. François Chihchung Wu, Taiwan's deputy foreign minister, highlighted this strategic move amid European reluctance to sell arms to the island.
Taiwan is looking to bolster its security ties with the United States, as reported by Bloomberg News, citing insights from a senior Taiwanese official.
In a recent interview, Taiwan's deputy foreign minister, François Chihchung Wu, expressed a belief in establishing a closer, albeit unofficial, security relationship with the US.
This strategic pivot includes plans to elevate Taiwan's defense expenditure primarily towards purchasing American weaponry, driven by the lack of arms sales from European countries to Taiwan.
